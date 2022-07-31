Delta: Kidnappers Besiege Sapele, Abduct Three Within A Week

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Kidnappers are on the prowl in Sapele town as three persons were kidnapped within this week but miraculously escaped the kidnappers Den.

Earlier this week, one Joel was kidnapped at Eko Amukpe as he was returning from a filling station where he went to buy fuel for his generator.

It was gathered that he had already reached his compound and as he alighted from his car, the kidnappers rounded him up and pushed him into a nearby bush, after which, they demanded for N15 Million ransom which was later reduced to N10 Million.

After some days in the kidnappers’ den, Joel escaped miraculously from the hands of his abductors.

In a similar incident, some persons broke into the house of a resident popularly known as Kafancha that stays at Crudas road.

When they could not get him at home, they took his Lexus Jeep and zoomed off.

The car was later found abandoned along Warri/ Sapele road with the key in the ignition.

A third incident was also recorded this week Wednesday night as kidnappers visited the home of a resident at Shell road, Sapele.

They kidnapped the owner of the house, put him in his venza car and zoomed off toward Warri.

As luck would have it, they ran into a trailer along Warri/ Sapele road, sustaining injuries which made them abandon the vehicle and their victim as they ran away with their injuries.

The victim escaped as a result of the accident.

A police source at Sapele divisional Police station that pleaded anonymity, confirmed these incidents and advised that people should avoid night movement for now as much as they could until these kidnappers that are on prowl in the town are fished out.

Delta Bulletin