Delta Kick Starts Week-Long Commemoration Of 30th Anniversary Of State Creation

LAGOS AUGUST 24TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Delta Government, yesterday, said it would embark on a week-long program to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the State’s creation.

Chairman of Central Organising Committee for “Delta at 30 Celebration’’, Dr Kingsley Emu, made this known at a media briefing, in Asaba as part of activities of the week-long celebration of the anniversary.

Emu, who is Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, said that Delta at 30 came with a lot of pomp and fulfillment as the state had retained its identity since being part of the defunct Mid-West and Bendel States.

The Chief Economic Adviser also disclosed that the ceremony would honour illustrious Deltans who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the state.

He said that the state had consistently done well in sports since its creation just like in the days of Mid-West and Bendel State, adding that Delta had always been unique and significant in the comity of states.

“It is a week-long programme, starting with a Stakeholders Interactive Forum on Tuesday at the Event Centre, Asaba, while Children Talent Display will take place on Wednesday at Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

“There will be a Youth Variety Show also on Wednesday while an interdenominational thanksgiving service will hold on Friday at St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral, Asaba. Thereafter, a Gala and Award Night would be held at the Event Centre,” he disclosed.

According to Emu, who was flanked by some members of the committee, posthumous award would be conferred on some illustrious Deltans in recognition of their political sagacity and iconic contributions to the creation and development of the state.

He listed the award categories to include Lifetime Achievers, Posthumous, Academia and Sports.

He said that Chief Umukoro Mowoe, Chief James Otobo and Chief Dennis Osadebay were listed for posthumous award while Chief Edwin Clark, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mr Jim Ovia and Mr Tony Elumelu among others, would receive Life Achievers Award.

