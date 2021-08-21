Delta: Jedo Youths Threaten Reprisal Attack Over Killing Of Vigilante Leader, Pursue Herdsmen, Burn Mosque

Share This

























LAGOS AUGUST 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Youths reportedly chased Muslim worshippers as well as Hausa indigenes and burned down a mosque in protest in Jeddo Community, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State following the killing of the community’s vigilante chairman, George Akiru a.k.a. Scosco.

The perpetrators of the heinous act, according to the youths, were Hausa natives and Muslims.

The assassination of the vigilante chairman has heightened tensions in the area, with local youths vowing to avenge the killing of Akiru.

“We will soon strike back because they have killed a bonafide indigene of this town,” One of the youths in the community who spoke to newsmen vowed.

At the time of filing this report, security operatives were seen attempting to prevent any breakdown of law and order in the community to restore peace.

DSP Bright Edafe, the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident, adding that an investigation to identify the culprits has been set in motion.

Ejesgist