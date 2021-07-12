DELTA ICON WISHES WORKAHOLIC GOVERNOR IFEANYI OKOWA HAPPY BIRTHDAY @ 62

Share This























LAGOS JULY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chairman and members of DELTA ICON (DI), a pan- Delta socio-political group that accommodates interest of all Deltans, joyfully join family, friends, admirers and indeed millions of Deltans to celebrate our indefatigable, iconic and super-performing Executive Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, on his 62nd birthday anniversary.

DELTA ICON is indeed delighted to celebrate with His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, on this auspicious occasion and also to join his family and friends to thank God for blessing His Excellency with sound health of mind and body.

We are particularly pleased that under His Excellency, Delta State has recorded tremendous progress in all facets including visible human and infrastructural development across Delta State.

While we fervently pray for more years, good health, peace, wisdom and knowledge in piloting the affairs of the State.

Your Excellency, we are convinced that you will finish strong and smart, and bequeath to Deltans, a peaceful, better and progressive state.

Happy Birthday Your Excellency!

Signed

Justice Vincent Ofesi (rtd)

Chairman, DELTA ICON