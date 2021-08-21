Delta Icon Congratulates Emiko As Olu Designate, People Of Warri Kingdom

Share This























BELOW IS THE FULL CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE

The board and entire membership of Delta Icon wishes to congratulate you Omoba Tsola Emiko, Olu designate and the entire people of Warri Kingdom on your glorious coronation ceremony as the 21st Olu of Warri, holding on Saturday, 21st August, 2021.

Your ascension to the prestigious throne of your father’s is divine and comes at a time in the nation when young, charismatic, pragmagtic and God fearing personalities are needed in places of authority.

We pray that your reign brings Peace, Prosperity and Progress to Warri Kingdom in particular and the entire nation.

We will honour and gladly participate in your coronation ceremony.

Accept our hearty congratulations once again.

Thanks.

Yours sincerely,

Hon. Justice Vincent Ofesi (Rtd)

Chairman, Delta Icon