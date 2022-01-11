Delta: I Bought Gun To Protect My Illegal Business- Suspected Yahoo Boy Tells Police

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected yahoo boy, Daniel Anikpe who was arrested with alleged illegal arm and ammunitions told the police that he bought the gun in order to exert revenge who on ever try to swindle him of his illegal gotten money.

Anikkpe was arrested along with Chikeluba James Ani. Both reside at Ulo line shop off Asaba –Ibusa road, Delta State.

Both suspects were arrested when Patrol team from Eagle Net Special Squad who were on stop and search duty at Maryam Babangida Junction in Asaba, Delta State intercepted a Toyota Camry car, black in colour with Reg. No. ABH 911 GW with two male occupants namely Daniel Anikpe “M” age 27Yrs and Chikeluba James Ani “M” age 27Yrs both residing at Ulo line shop off Asaba –Ibusa road.

After a painstaking search was conducted on the suspects and the vehicle, one locally made double barrel pistol, three live cartridges, one jack knife, two wraps of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, one Samsung Galaxy, one Iphone, two black berets, a driver’s license, one GT bank ATM card, one hand chain and five finger rings were recovered.

Investigation later revealed that the suspects are into internet fraud and one of the suspects Daniel Anikpe admitted that he got the gun about eight months ago from his friend named Tata (surname unknown) who is currently in Ogwashi-uku prison for an offence of armed robbery.

He also stated that he bought the gun at a cost of twenty-five thousand naira(#25,000).

He revealed that in the course of his Cyber crime activities, issues bordering on sharing formula usually emanates with his partners in crime, hence he bought the gun to exert revenge on whoever tries to swindle him of his ill gotten money.