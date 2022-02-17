Delta: How Killers Of Nolly Actress In Boji Boji Owa Were Arrested

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Revelation has emerged on how the killers of upcoming Nollywood actress, Chiemeke Ngozi at Boji Boji Owa in Ika North East Local Council of Delta State were arrested.

According to Guardian the actress was killed along Deeper Life road, Boji boji Owa, Town on December 8th, 2021 by unknown gunmen.

Report has it that the lady whose fiance operated a POS at the Deeper Life Road, Boji Boji Owa on the faithful day had refused to part with a bag containing some amount of money before she was shot on the chest by the hoodlums.

Nemesis however caught up with the same gang when the two suspected notorious armed robbers who specialised in robbing POS stands in Owa and its environs narrowly escaped being set ablaze by some irate youths at Boji Boji Owa in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State during robbery operation.

According to an eye witness, the two miscreants ran out of luck when they were trying to carry out their nefarious activities at a certain POS post at the Efezormor Street by Owa-nta.

It was said that the POS operator started shouting for help, which alerted some passersby who put up a frantic fight with the duo until the miscreants who tried to escape on a motor bike lost control and fell into a nearby open gutter.

It was also said that in their possession was a cut to size locally made gun and some other harmful objects which they allegedly used to threaten their victims.

The two alleged criminals were mercilessly beaten up and but for the intervention of the Owa youth security operatives, they would had been burnt alive.

According to sources close to the men of the Nigerian Police Force, the two alleged robbers were taking into custody and that upon interrogation, they confessed their involvement in the killing of a certain lady whose fiance operated a POS at the Deeper Life Road in December 2021 which happened to be the Nollywood actress.

It was also revealed that they were alleged to have been behind series of robberies that occurred at some drinking bars in Ika Land.