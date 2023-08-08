Delta House Of Assembly Worker Jailed Over N14.5m Salary Fraud

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 8TH *URHOBOTODAY)-A staff of the Delta State House of Assembly, John AdjekeAkpoghene, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment over N14.5 million salary fraud. Akpoghene was charged by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) before the Delta State High Court, Asaba.

ICPC had, in a one-count charge before Justice Onome Marshal-Umukoro, accused the convict of receiving double salary from the state Assembly and Ughelli South Council.

Counsel to ICPC, S. Chibuzor, had told the court that the convict fraudulently received N14,525,550, as double salary, over a period of four years from the state Assembly and the local council.

He committed the offence while working as a civil servant in the state and a supervisory councillor with Ughelli South Council, simultaneously.

In his defense, Akpoghene argued that he was unaware that it is a crime to have two government jobs. Justice Marshall-Umokoro, in his ruling, sentenced him to two years imprisonment. He was also given an option of fine of N500, 000.

The judge further ruled that the convict continues to make monthly refunds to the House of Assembly Service Commission.

TheGuardian-Nigeria