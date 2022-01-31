Delta: Hope Rises For Two-Year-Old Baby Abandoned In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Some few days ago, a child was abandoned by his parents along Ibada Amukpe Road, Off Old Eku Road, Sapele, Delta State.

What could have necessitated the action of the parents to abandon a two years child remains a mystery to many Deltans, until perhaps the motivation behind their action is unraveled.

The police was said to have carried the baby to Testimony Orphanage Home, opposite Uduaghan Park, Sapele, Delta State for proper care.

When newsmen visited the orphanage home, the founder of the orphanage, Mrs Christiana Oboh told them that in her own wisdom, when the child was brought to the orphanage, she decided to take him to the hospital for tests and proper medical check up.

She said that it was at the hospital that it was discovered that the child could barely sit or stand up. The result of the test later proved that the child is having a rare spinal chord problem.

According to Mrs Oboh, “This medical condition I believe was the reason why the parents gave up on the child and decided to dump him by the road side.

Oboh said she later took the child to a tradomedical doctor, Mr Emmanuel by name, whose office is located along Commercial Avenue, Sapele, who is an expert in bone related issues, addingthat the doctor gave assurances that he can correct the abnormality in the child.

As at the time of this report, Mrs Oboh said she has deposited the sum of N15, 000 with the tradomedical expert to commence treatment immediately on the abandoned child.

The founder of the orphanage is seeking the support of the general public, as any one who is led to support this cause should please reach her on this number: 08030465846.

Delta News Bulletin