Delta: Herdsmen Take Over Premises Of High Court In Koko

LAGOS AUGUST 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Some residents in Koko Community in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State have lamented the incursion of some herdsmen who had taken over the High Court in Koko as their shelter.

During an interview with newsmen, it was gathered that the move by the herdsmen was as a result of suspension of court activities due to the damaged roof of the facility.

The respondents were of the opinion that public infrastructure in the local government area should not be left dilapidated as it could result to decline in socioeconomic development in the area.

One Mr. Emmanuel Oritsejolone, when interviewed, alleged that the High Court judge had relocated all court activities to Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area.

“It is so sad that a state government establishment has been abandoned because of damaged roof in Warri North.

“What are our leaders from this locality doing? We have not come to terms with the abandonment of Koko Community Stadium, now it is the Koko High court building.

“Something must be done quickly to ensure that court activities resume in Warri North High court building,” he said.

Another respondent, Mr Collins Asama, urged political office holders from the area to put an end to infrastructural decay in the area, adding that it did not speak well of the area.

Other respondents called on political office holders from the area to see to the renovation of the court facility as a matter of urgency in order to evacuate the herdsmen from the facility and also to alleviate the burden of the high court staff who pay exorbitant transportation fare from Koko to Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area every day .

