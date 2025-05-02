Delta: Heavy Duty Truck Crushes Two To Death In ‘Keke’ Along Osubi-Eku Expressway

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A fatal accident on Wednesday along Osubi/Eku expressway in Okpe Local Government Area has claimed the lives of two individuals. The incident involved a tricycle carrying floor tiles that collided with a heavy-duty truck coming from the Eku-Abraka axis.

According to eyewitnesses, the tricycle’s tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control before the truck rammed into it. The impact was severe, resulting in the instant death of the tricycle’ and its passenger.

As at the time of filing this report, the bodies have been deposited at the General Hospital’s mortuary in Orerokpe, while authorities, including the Nigerian Police Force and Federal Road Safety Corps, are working to identify the victims.

SP Bright Edafe, Police Spokesman in Delta State Confirmed the incident disclosing that investigation was ongoing into the how it occurred adding that the victims’ bodies have been deposited at mortuary in the area

Daily Times

