Delta: Gunmen Whisk Away Couple, Man From Popular Abraka Supermarket

LAGOS JUNE 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Gunmen on Sunday evening abducted a yet-to-be identified couple and a man in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State.

Oasis Magazine gathered that the abduction of the victims took place at about 8.p.m.

Although details of the incidence are still sketchy, eyewitnesses said the gunmen came in a Sienna car.

They are said to have fired several gunshots into the air to scare away passers-by and foil any form of resistance.

The couple and the young man were whisked away from a popular supermarket, Iyke Supermarket along the police station road where they came to purchase certain items.

After the operation, the kidnappers also made an attempt on another individual who narrowly escaped.

The man was said to be driving in his Mercedes Benz car. Sources said the hoodlums shot at him and the man in his company, adding that they managed to escape without any injury. In the process, an Okada rider was hit by the driver of the Mercedes Benz.

Security sources said the kidnappers sped off with their victims, heading the direction of Abbi.

Meanwhile, sources from the vigilante urged the police in the community to do more in securing the area.

Oasis