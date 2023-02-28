Delta: Gunmen Open Fire On INEC Bus, Kill Official, Injure Corp Members In Ukwani LGA

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An official of the Independent Electoral Commission has reportedly been shot dead while some corps members sustained different degrees of injuries in Delta State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Delta State, Mr. Monday Tom, confirmed this to journalists on Monday shortly after the result of Ukwani Local Government Area was taken.

He said, “There were incidents of attack in Ukwani Local Government Area where one of us died on their way coming after the election.

“The gunmen opened fire at their bus and unfortunately killed one INEC official and injured the corps members.

“The corpers are now receiving treatment but we are planning on how to move the corps members who were injured to a hospital in Asaba”

Meanwhile, 14 local governments have so far been officially announced by the INEC with LP winning in 10 while the PDP won in four.

Punch