Delta: Gunmen Kill Four Soldiers In An Ambush In Kwale

LAGOS FEBRUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Gunmen have reportedly attacked army troops and killed four officers in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The PUNCH gathered that the incident which happened on Thursday along Kwale road is currently creating tension as the army personnel was said to have invaded the community.

A community source told our correspondent that the hoodlums ambushed the army personnel and killed three on the spot, while others who sustained injuries were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre.

“One of the injured officers just died in FMC because he had lost much blood.”

Punch