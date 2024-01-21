Delta: Gunmen Behead Man Who Lost His Two Wives, Flee With Body Parts

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 21ST (NEWSRANGERS)-Obviously a horrific sight, for members of the public, especially residents of Ojobo in Burutu LGA of Delta state, where gunmen believed to be militants beheaded a man.

The incident, which occurred Thursday, has generated jitters in the Delta creeks with the community leadership swinging into action over the victim, identified as Mr College Gbeke, who had recently lost his two wives and who are currently in the mortuary when the fateful incident occurred.

However, the amana-owei of the Ojobo community, Chief Bribai Derick, said: “He was asked by his killers to fabricate thatches for them, who were reported to have been planning to establish a militant camp in the forest.

“The deceased was also reported to have been paid with the sum of five thousand naira to start the job. But, it was all a deceit; they killed him, severed his head and private parts and dumped his body in the forest.

“The community leadership, getting wind of the wicked act, swung into action and has found the headless body.

“Though, the culprits are at large, we have arrested six suspects and we’re making moves to hand them over to the police station at Okpokunou community in Burutu LGA”.

