Delta Guber Tussle: Edevbie Congratulates Oborevwori On Supreme Court Victory

LAGOS OCTOBER 22ND (NEWSRANGERS)-Olorogun David Edevbie who lost his bid to be become the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship standard-bearer, congratulated Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the Supreme Court, today.

In a statement released by his Director of Strategic Communications, Fred Edoreh, the protagonist of the Modernisation Agenda said the judgement of the Supreme Court puts a full and final closure to the dispute and urged Deltans to regard the interest of the state over any above any individual interest.

While thanking his supporters for the massive commitment to his mandate, he wished Oborevwori success in the 2023 Governorship election.

The statement read in part:

“The Supreme Court’s verdict today brings closure to the process of determining the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 Delta State Governorship election. It has undoubtedly been a long, drawn-out struggle in which several long-cherished relationships were strained.

“While the outcome was not what we desired or prayed for, as democrats, we accept it as final. To all our party members and stakeholders, especially the youths and all the good people of Delta state in general, who stood with us in our quest for the opportunity to deliver a modern state, I understand your disappointment.

” In the words of Senator Edward Kennedy, ‘the dream lives on,” even as I say a huge thank you from the depth of my heart.

“Notwithstanding the outcome, we should all stand tall with our heads unbowed in the firm knowledge that we gave it our best. The court of posterity will undoubtedly judge us with favour.

“At this stage, I congratulate the Delta state gubernatorial flag bearer of PDP, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, and wish him well in the 2023 General Elections.

“Finally, I would like to remind us all that the future of this state is far more important than anyone’s personal bias or interest, and I encourage us all to continue to strive for the good of every member of this commonwealth.

“Once again, thank you for your prayers, well wishes, and support.”