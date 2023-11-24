Delta Guber Tussle: Oborevwori Defeats Omo-Agege, Gbagi, Pela At Appeal Court

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-THE Court of Appeal, Lagos on Friday, in a unanimous judgment, affirmed the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as winner of the March 18, poll, in Delta State.

The appellate court dismissed the appeal brought before it by the governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC, in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The court held that the appeal lacked merit. Recall that the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba had on September 29, upheld Oborevwori as the winner of the March 18, governorship election.

Omo-Agege, however, filed an appeal at the appellate court, challenging the judgment of the election petition tribunal.

Omo-Agege, who is the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, in his appeal, had prayed to be declared winner of the poll.

But Oborevwori urged the court to dismiss the appeal which he contended lacked merit.

In its judgment on Friday, the Court of Appeal upheld Oborevwori’s election and dismissed Omo-Agege’s appeal for lacking in merit.

The appellate court also upheld the judgment of the lower tribunal. The tribunal in a separate judgment, dismissed the appeal by Kenneth Gbaji of Social Democratic Party, SDP, against PDP, APC and Labour Party, LP and their governorship candidates.

Similarly, the appellate court in a separate judgment, dismissed the appeal by the Labour Party, LP and its governorship candidate, Ken Pela, challenging the lower tribunal judgment, upholding the election of Oborevwori.

Vanguard

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe2yahoo.com