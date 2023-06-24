Delta Guber Tribunal: Oborevwori Objects To  Documents Tendered By Omo-Agege

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has objected to the admissibility of tendered documents used for the March 18, 2023 governorship election at the election petition tribunal sitting in Asaba.

The documents were tendered by the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ovie Omo-Agege, who is challenging the declaration of Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the election.

In the petition filed by the APC candidate, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is joined as first respondent while Oborevwori and the PDP are the second and third respondents, respectively.

At the resumed tribunal session on Friday, counsel to the petitions, Kenneth Omoruan who held the brief of A.K. Osawota, tendered the form EC8 series used for the election.

But counsel to the first respondent, Prof. G.E.O. Abugu objected to the admissibility of all the tendered documents except form EC8E which is the declaration by the electoral body.

Also counsel to the second and third respondents, Samson Egege and Ekeme Ohwovoriole, respectively, opposed all the documents tendered with the exception of form EC8E.

Counsels to the respondents in their separate positions, told the three-member panel of justices that the grounds of objecting to the admissibility of the exhibits would be stated in their resepctive final written addresses.

Despite their oral objection, the tribunal admitted the documents and duly marked them as exhibits in the on going trial.

Thereafter, the tribunal headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu, adjourned the petition to July 6 and 10 for continuation of trial.

The Sun News