Delta Guber Poll: PDP Raises Alarm Over Missing Of Collation Agents, BVAS In Omo-Agege’s Town

LAGOS MARCH 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ward Collation Agent of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Morrison Idiovwa, has raised the alarm over the disappearance of some collation agents, ballot papers, and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS for Federal ward 2 in Orogun, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

Nigeria’s Deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, hails from Orogun.

Consequently, the PDP agent has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), demanding its intervention in the development.The petition, submitted Saturday night, and signed by the collation agent, was addressed to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, and titled “PETITION AS TO THE WHEREABOUTS OF BVAS AND THE POLLING OFFICERS OF SOME UNITS IN UGHELLI NORTH LGA”.

It reads:“I wish to refer to the above subject matter and draw your attention to the anomalies with respect to the Governorship and House of Assembly Elections that held in Orogun Federal Ward 2 on the 18th March 2023.

“As at this hour 8pm, neither the ward collating officer for INEC in the Ward, nor the polling officers and BVAs/ ballot papers for the following Units are yet to be found.“Report reaching us indicated that in some units, the BVAs and polling Officers were removed and taken to unknown destination.

“The units are as follows:Unit 13 EmonuUnit 14 EmonuUnit 16 EmonuUnit 18 Ugono“We are protesting vehemently that for the purpose of free and fair elections, this petition regarding the hijacking of the polling Officers, BVAs and ballot papers be investigated and necessary and prompt action taken please”.

