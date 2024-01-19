Delta Guber : Omo-Agege Accepts Supreme Court Verdict, Congratulates Oborevwori

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The All Progressives Congress APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has accepted the Supreme Court Verdict which upheld Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori as the duly elected Governor of Delta State in the March 18, 2023 general election.

While congratulating Oberevwori on his victory, the former Senate President said, “the unity, peace, and general good of our dear State are bigger and more important than any individual or group interest.”

Omo-Agege enjoined his supporters and party to “respect today’s decision and give their best to promote peace everywhere in our beloved Delta State.”

The former Deputy Senate President in a statement sighted by Urhobotoday urged Oborevwori to accept his congratulations for his victory at the apex court, just as he described the effort to offer the people of Delta State the best in governance as a along drawn struggle.

According to him, the struggle for the seat of the Governor of Delta State is about the collective interest and good of the people and not our personal interest.

“Having now received the Supreme Court’s seal of approval, I must wish you well as a democrat. May the good Lord guide and abide with you and give you good health, strength and wisdom to govern our State well in Jesus’ name,” Omo-Agege prayed.

He said the Supreme Court as the final court of the land, all citizens are bound to accept and abide by its decisions even if they do not accord with their personal or collective expectations of justice.

Hesr him, “So, we ask our people to respect today’s decision and give their best to promote peace everywhere in our beloved Delta State. The unity, peace, and general good of our dear State are bigger and more important than any individual or group interest.

“Having responsibly and fully played our role in principled defence of our fervent belief in the truth, honour and justice of our case and cause as democrats, we must now yield all to posterity, even as we thank God Almighty who gave us the grace to stand in the first place.”

While expressing his gratitude to his beloved wife, dear children and great family for their huge sacrifices in his quest to offer innovative and caring leadership to his people, Omo-Agege particularly expressed his gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for his genuine commitment and extraordinary support for their course as the leader of their great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Further, I sincerely thank the National Working Committee (NWC) and indeed the entire national leadership of our party ably led by His Excellency Alhaji (Dr.) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for their unwavering support. We are equally grateful to the Delta State Executive Committee of the APC under the leadership of Elder Omeni Sobotie for its dedication to duty, godly counsel, and support.

“We are also eternally grateful to our Campaign Organisation which, devotedly led by Elder Godsday Orubebe as Director-General, championed our campaign everywhere in Delta for a better State and country. Our special gratitude similarly extends to members of our legal team led by Mr. Robert Emokpoeruo, SAN for their extraordinary scholarship, industry and commitment to the course of justice.

“In the same way, we thank all our respected political, religious, community, business, professional, and youth leaders, great friends and indeed all our party members and supporter for all they did to support us. May the good Lord bless you all.

“To my dear and dependable brother and running mate, the Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, thank you for your strong character and firm belief in God who gives power as it pleases Him alone. We ran a great race. Hold your head high as a man of honour. I pray the Almighty God rewards your faithfulness and loyalty beyond ordinary human comprehension.”

