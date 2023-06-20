Delta Guber: Oborevwori, Omo-Agege Gang Up Against LP, Ask Tribunal To Dismiss Petition

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday asked the governorship election petitions tribunal sitting in Asaba to dismiss the petition of Labour Party and it’s candidate, Mr. Ken Pela for abandonment.

Also, governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Ovie Omo-Agege urged the tribunal to dismiss the said petition for the same reason.

In the petition, Mr. Pela and Labour Party are challenging the conduct and outcome of the March 18 governorship election in Delta.

Joined as respondent is the Independent National Electoral Commission ((INEC) and six others including Oborevwori (2nd respondent) and Omo-Agege (5th respondent).

At the resume sitting on Tuesday, counsel to Oborevwori, Kehinde Ogunwuniju (SAN) and that of PDP, Ekeme Ohwovoriole (SAN) filed separate motions, seeking the dismissal of the petition.

They contended that the petition was deemed abandoned, claiming that the petitioners failed to file a pre-hearing notice seven days from when the last respondent on the matter filed his reply.

In the same vein, counsel of APC, Robert Emukperuo (SAN), made an oral application for the dismissal of the petition on the ground that it was abandoned by the petitioners.

Counsel of the petitioners, S. I Nwogu argued that they had filed a pre-hearing notice at the right time, and that it suffices for all the respondents. He said they intend to respond to the application within two days.

The tribunal headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu thereafter adjourned the matter to June 24.

Speaking with newsmen on the development, Pela said he neither withdrew nor abandoned his petition.

“I didn’t abandon my petition; we will clarify whatever the issues are with our lawyer,” he said.

Pela also debunked rumours that he had been compensated.

“They did not see me coming; neither will they see me coming now. They kept thriving on rumours that l was given money, that l will step down, that Labour Party has joined PDP.

“We will fight this process all the way to the Supreme Court to ensure that the process that will produce the next governor of Delta State will be excellent,” he said.

Sun News Online