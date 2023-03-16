Delta Guber: Obidient Movement Endorses Ken Pela Of LP, Denounces Oppositions Claim

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Coalition of Supports Groups for the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, otherwise known as OBIDIENTS disassociated the movement from opposition parties parading with the endorsements posters from Peter Obi.

The group who gave this warning in Asaba, urged citizens and voters in Delta State to be wary of members of other political parties campaigning with the name of Peter Obi and Obidients.

The group said that the warning was prompted by the observation that various campaign materials, including billboards, posters, handbills and even radio and television jingles of different political parties telling the people to vote for their parties and candidates because they or their candidates are also ‘Obiedients’ and sympathisers of Peter Obi.

Addressing a press conference in Asaba yesterday, the group, comprising the Delta Reformation Movement (DRM), the Big Tent, the coalition for Peter Obi (CPO) and the Delta State Coordinators’ Forum (DSCF), described as “a clear case of impersonation by fraudulent politicians” who were hellbent on deceiving unsuspecting members of the public to secure electoral victory in the governorship and house of assembly election in Delta State.

They further denounced candidates of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for deceitfuly using the name of Peter Obi and the ‘Obidients Movement’ in a desperate attempt to win the election.

In a statement by Mr Benok Nwanji, the spokesman of The Big Tent, Delta State Chapter, and presented by Prince Jude Obiekwugo, the group said, “There is nothing like ‘Obidiently Sheriffied’, ‘Obidents for Omo-Agege’, ‘Obidients for Emeka Nwaobi’ or any other as the case may be”, the coalition said, noting that “anybody who did not vote for Peter Obi and LP during the 25th February presidential and National Assembly election is definitely not one of us in the Obidients Movement fold.”

“In Labour Party, we have people like us, the Obidients – People who have used money from their pockets and bought fuel and made real sacrifices without counting the cost.

“These people other candidates have been living on government funds for over 20 years. So, they don’t have compassion; they are only interested in themselves and their families.

