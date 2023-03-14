Delta Guber: Ibori Is Free To Vote For Any Candidate -Okowa

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said that it was the choice of the political godfather and former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori to support any candidate in the next Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

Answering questions from newsmen shortly after inaugurating the new press centre in the government house, Asaba on Monday, Okowa said Ibori has the choice following his rumoured support of the former governor and staunch member of PDP for the governorship of APC and deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo Agege.

According to him, just like many people in APC have defected to PDP to support the governorship candidate of PDP, Sheriff Oborevwori, it is the choice of anyone to support any candidate.

Some PDP chieftains in the state including members of Delta Unity group (DUG) who supported Olorogun David Edevie, candidate of Chief Ibori during the primary election of the party have dumped the party while pitching tents with Omo Agege.

Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Sapele, Delta State, Comrade Benson Okorodudu recently said the former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori was quoted as directing Deltans to vote for the state PDP gubernatorial candidate, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori even as he also agreed it was the turn of Okpe, Sapele, and Uvwie constituency where Sheriff comes from to produce the next governor of the state.

On the Obedient movement, Okowa described it as complex, saying it was influenced by the need for Southern presidency, stand of Christians, the issue of Ibos who felt it was their turn to produce the president and the belief by many people that change they needed lies on Peter Obi, adding that everyone has the right to make a choice.

The PDP vice presidential candidate gave insight why he could not attend the party’s protest at the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Abuja last week over the electoral body allegedly contravension of the provision of the Electoral laws during the Presidential and national assembly election.

The Atiku, Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, other party leaders and supporters were present during the protest except Governor Okowa and few others.

According to him, he received the information about the protest late and that he took permission from Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to be absent.

“I got the information on Sunday night. It was not possible to give up what l was already scheduled to do. I explained to Alhaji Atiku and he permitted me to stay back. It was a communication issue. However, we are still together as a team.”

Vanguard