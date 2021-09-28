Delta: Group Rolls Out Reasons Why Augoye Is the Candidacy To Beat In 2023

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A political pressure group, operating under the aegis of Augoye Liaison Group has described the immedi¬ate past Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye as a competent and reliable man that can further devel¬op the state to an enviable standard come 2023 political dispensation.

In a statement made available to newsmen at the weekend in Warri by the leader, Hon. Murphy Oleju said the two-time commis¬sioner has all it takes to vastly improve the lots of Deltans by ensuring that both young and the aged are taken care of.

Hon Oleju with whom is the Programme’s Director; Engr. Ovie Frank Onome re¬marked that Chief James Au¬goye, a technocrat is a detrib¬alised man who will be ready to carry everybody along.

“The choice of Augoye among the lots of contes¬tants came after a thorough scrutiny of persons that have signalled their in¬terest to contest as Gover¬nor of the State,” said the group leader, insisting that Deltans should support the amiable man.

According to the group, the wisdom of the governor¬ship aspirant is not contest¬able even as his antecedent will speak for him in its en¬tire ramification. He added that it was high time we supported a man that can deliver the dividends of de¬mocracy to the doorstep of every Deltans.

Daily Independent