Delta Govt Urges 2020/2021 Law School Graduates To Submit Information For Financial Assistance

LAGOS OCTOBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has announced for the information of the public, particularly Delta State graduates of the Nigerian Law School of 2020/2021 Session, that some shortlisted students were yet to forward their requisite documents for payment to the email address of the Delta State Scholarship Board, in Asaba, the state capital.

A government special announcement, signed by the Director of Information in the State Ministry of Information, Mrs Theresa Adiabua-Oliko, enjoined the affected shortlisted graduates to check the Pointer Newspaper edition of Tuesday, October 12, 2021 for their names and submit the requisite documents to the board accordingly.

It added that the graduates should note that the required documents to be submitted included a letter of call to bar, National Identity Card or Voter’s Card, Local Government of origin and bank account details which should be forwarded online to dsbsb@deltastate.gov.ng without fail.

It further advised the concerned graduates to call Godspower Otogie on 07037429816 for more information on the payment.