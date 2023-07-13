Delta Govt To Relocate 6000 Residents Displaced By Flood

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG) Dr, Kingsley Emu has revealed that the only proactive measure to assist Delta residents displaced by flood is to relocate them elsewhere adding that the state government was considering opening more of the IDP camps to help alleviate the Sufferings of the people.

Emu , however assured that the state government was committed to protecting Deltans who are currently trapped in the web of the heavy rainfall across the globe and sympathized with the affected residents of the flooding.

Recall that no fewer than Six thousand (6000) residents in various riverine Communities in Delta State have been displaced by the perennial flooding.

Although, no life has been reportedly lost to the disaster, but properties worth millions of naira are said to have been destroyed especially houses including other valuables.

It was learnt that Communities such as Burutu, Bomadi, Patani, some parts of Ughelli metropolis, Ogwashi Uku Community, Particularly Ote – Owelle, Agidiase quarters that have suffered untold history of set back following the destruction of its properties by the torrential downpour everyday.

In Asaba, and its environs, the situation is also worse hit as residents of some parts of Ibusa end, among others, suffer serious hardship whenever it rains heavily with their rooms taken in deep waters while in most times their properties are swept into river Niger including food items. Residents of Ote- Owelle, Agidiase quarters in Ogwashi uku Community have continued to raise the alarm since the coming of the rains considering the dangers posed by a shallow burrow pit dug to contain rain waters within the area.