Delta Govt To Key Four Million Tailors Into African Trade Market, Empowers 244

LAGOS DECEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta state government weekend said it was targeting four million tailors to key into African Trade market next year.

The executive assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Delta – UNIDO Centre and Export Initiative, Mrs Shimite Bello, stated this in Asaba when 244 participants with skills in fashion designing through Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Program (STEP) were empowered through Job and Wealth Creation Bureau.

She said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has signed African Trade Agreement that gives you access to 103 billion people within Africa. The market is huge, fashion is also huge part of that market.

“Delta will need at least 4 million tailors to key into that market, start getting ready now. Everybody in Africa is hoping that Nigeria is where they will sell their market.”

The Chief Job and Wealth Creation Officer, Prof. Eric Eboh, at the business management training said, “everyone was created with a unique potential, therefore, in order to achieve a successful business enterprise, apply self- discovery, self- activation, leadership of self, passion and determination.

“To have a successful business enterprise, you have to be intentional, calculated, apply positive energy and take responsibility,” he said.

The wealth creation boss advised them to imagine or visualise the kind of business enterprise they want to have many years from now.

The resource person, Pastor Afolabi Adun, advised participants to leave the comfort of their zone and take samples of their work to places.

“Only the bold get the gold. Life doesn’t give you what you want, but what you demand. You have to make right choices at the right time. Advise yourself, respect yourself and behave yourself,” he said.

