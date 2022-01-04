“Delta Govt To Complete Dualisation Of Asaba-Ughelli Road, Other Key Projects In 2022”

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has promised to complete a number of key projects which include roads and others infrastructures in 2022.

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu who stated this on ChannelsTV live programme monitored in Asaba, on Monday disclosed that the Delta State Government would complete a number of key roads projects which include the dualisation of Asaba to Ughelli and Interchange at Koka Junction Asaba, Beneku bridge, Orerhe bridge as well as other community roads being constructed.

Aniagwu who said the state 2022 budget of N479 billion was aimed at completing all ongoing projects across the state, assured that the Okowa administration would take advantage of the 2022 budget, being the last full year budget, to complete major ongoing projects across the state.

According to him, road construction, building of schools, hospitals, job creation among other things were top priority in the 2022 budget.

“In 2022, we shall focus more attention on road construction building and expanding facilities in our schools and hospitals and these expenditures would take a larger chunk of the capital side of the budget while the recurrent will largely remain what it has been.

“We will be completing a number of key roads, the dualisation of Asaba to Ughelli and Interchange at Koka Junction Asaba, Beneku bridge, Orerhe bridge as well as other community roads being constructed.

“In terms of schools we are going to expand facilities particularly building of more classroom blocks, across the 25 local government areas.

“The same applies to a number of hospitals being constructed and we also have three new universities that we established last year and we are expanding the facilities in these universities,” Aniagwu said.

Vanguard