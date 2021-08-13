Delta Govt Slams NASS Member Representing The State Who Voted Against E-Voting

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State government on Monday declared that representatives from the state in the National Assembly who voted against the electronic transmission of election results did not represent the aspirations of the people of the state.

Addressing a press conference in Asaba after receiving the State Resident Electoral Commissioner in his office, the Commissioner of Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said any representative of Delta in the Senate who voted against the electronic transmission of electoral results did so out of selfish interest not for the state.

“Delta has continued to re-echo what we want which is entrenching electoral integrity because manipulation in elections would be bypassed through electronic means.

“Anyone representing Delta and has voted contrary to electronic transmission has voted selfishly because such is not according to the yearnings and aspirations of Deltans,” he said.

Dailytrust