Delta Govt Signs N78bn Contract With Julius Berger For Construction Of Flyovers, Roads

LAGOS OCTOBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has signed a ?78 billion contract agreement with Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the construction of three flyover bridges, a cloverleaf interchange, pedestrian bridges, and the expansion of roads in Warri and its environs.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who signed the contract on behalf of the state government, expressed his confidence in Julius Berger’s ability to deliver on schedule, citing their exceptional track record in road construction in Nigeria.

Oborevwori said that the decision to choose Julius Berger was based not only on their reputation but also on their expertise in constructing roads in riverine terrains, as evident from their successful projects in other states with similar topography to Warri.

He noted that the partnership marks a significant step forward in his administration’s plan to initiate an infrastructural revolution, which is a key component of his MORE agenda.

The governor also assured the people of Delta State that they can anticipate more impactful projects across various senatorial districts, as he remains committed to enhancing the quality of life for all residents.

The Guardian-Nigeria

