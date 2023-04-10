Delta Govt Reacts To Media Report Of ‘Deportation’ Of Anambra Female Beggar

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government has refuted reports that it “deported” a woman from Anambra State, who was begging for alms and constituting nuisance in Asaba.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said in a statement that the woman, 32-year old Ogochukwu Nwabude, who was with a baby, was at the Inter Bau Roundabout in the capital city, for about two weeks begging for alms.

He said that a check conducted on her by officials of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development after observing her for a period revealed that she was stable and of sound mind, but needed financial help.

According to Ifeajika, moved by her need, and as with standard procedure in handling such matters, the ministry gave her some assistance, especially as she was with a baby, and returned her to its counterpart (Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development) in Anambra for necessary support.

He explained that the measure was a routine activity on such cases, and often transpired among states in the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Anambra State Government was grateful to its Delta counterpart for the effort, and promptly began the process of assistance to the woman.

“The insinuations in some quarters that the woman was deported by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa or Delta State Government are, therefore, uncharitable.

“The Delta State Government acted in good faith and within the ambit of regulations, which the Anambra State Government acknowledged with gratitude.

“And, it is necessary to state that other states in the country had returned some of our citizens to us at different times, and still do. It is a normal routine that should not be politicised because it bothers on serious humanitarian service.

“What the Delta State Government did was the routine procedure in rehabilitating persons of that nature and it is the standard practice among states in the country.

“We provided her with some assistance and returned her to her state of origin to ensure that she is properly re-integrated into the society,” Ifeajika stated.

Delta Bulletin