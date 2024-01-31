Delta Govt  Promises To Complete 500 Meters Orere Bridge In Ughelli South LGA  Soonest

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 31ST (NEWSRANGERS)-Delta State Government it is taking advantage of dry season to speed up the construction of 500 meters Orere bridge in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

The bridge which is expected to be ready in September will connect more than 14 agrarian communities.

The construction of this 500m Orere Bridge started in 2011 with access roads of 4.3km.

Delta state Commissioner for Works Urban roads and highway is here to see the level of work done by the local contractor handling the project.

Shortly After a thorough review of the ongoing construction, he seems impressed.

For the contractor, despite the challenges, he promised to deliver the project by September.

Mr Reuben Izeze emphasized that a vital aspect of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori MORE Agenda is ‘Opportunities for all’ and it means giving local contractors a chance to prove themselves which this contractor is doing well.

TVC

