Delta Govt Presents N2m, Letter Of Commendation, Plaque To Driver Of Burning Tanker

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tanker Driver, Ejiro Otarigho who grabbed headlines after he drove a burning tanker away from a residential area in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State to a safe place in a bid to avert what would have led to loss of lives and properties, has been recognized by the Delta State Government for his display of heroism and humanity.

Mr. Otarigho had risk his life to protect others, as he drove a burning tanker to a riverside where it eventually exploded into an inferno last Sunday. His action warmed many people’s hearts on the internet as they called on the State Government to honor him for his bravery, heroism and patriotism.

Mr. Otarigho disclosed during his interview with BBC News on Thursday that the only thought that was on his mind when he realized his truck was on fire was to save lives and properties from the tanker’s explosion. He said he started by sending the boy that was with him inside the truck out.

Today, the Delta State Government presented a cheque of two million, a plague and a letter of commendation to Mr. Otarigho. On behalf of the State Governor, the secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah commended the rare display of patriotism, humanity, bravery and heroism by Mr. Otarigho.

In his statement, Chief Patrick Ukah said the incident would have resulted in the death of many persons and destruction of property at Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area where the fire started.

“We commend him for rare patriotism, humanity, bravery and heroism, the incident would have resulted in the death of many persons and destruction of property at Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area where the fire started.”

“Mr. Otarigho has become the new face of Delta and Youth Ambassador for his display of heroism, the state government will continue to celebrate him” –he said. He added that what Mr. Otarigho did was priceless and he should know that people appreciate him.