Delta Govt Presents N150k Grants To Blind Artisans, 20 Returnee Migrants

LAGOS JUNE 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State government on Tuesday presented grants to 50 blind artisans and 20 returnee migrants in the state.

The State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services, and Girl Child Development, Orode Uduaghan, presented the grant to the beneficiaries in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

He said, “Weeks ago, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori launched the MORE grant scheme and said that times are very tough now, so we are giving grants no matter how small it is.

“Yesterday being Monday, we handled some of the PWD lame, deaf, and today was for the blind and we also needed to pay attention to victims of human trafficking to support their businesses

“The returnee migrants, the survivors, those we can bring back successfully. It is usually hard for them to reintegrate themselves into society, but a lot of them have small businesses, so helping them to boost those small businesses so that they can have food on their table is what we have done.

“The money, N150,000 each, is for your business and not to buy clothes. Manage this money very well, we will monitor you and in the next cycle, if you are doing well, you will get more.

“There is a large ratio of these groups of persons that are usually excluded in programmes, so we felt that there is a need we pay special attention to them, which is what we have done today

“Today, we gave grants to 50 people from the association of the blind, 20 from irregular migration and survivors of trafficking and yesterday was 20 PWDs.”

Onorode urged the beneficiaries to take the skills they have very seriously.

In his remarks, the Chairman, of the Nigeria Association of the Blind Delta State chapter, Mr Edison Edhere, commended the state government for remembering them.

He said that the association was very glad to be remembered and receive a grant from the state government.

He noted many of them are into bead making, soap making, and other skills, irrespective of their challenges.

