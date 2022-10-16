Delta Govt Opens 10 IDP Camps For Flood Victims

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta government says it has opened 10 camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the flood that has affected 19 LGAs in the state.

Eugene Uzum, director-general of the state orientation bureau, said this on Friday at a media briefing in Asaba, the Delta capital.

Uzum said the situation is alarming, adding that snakes, crocodiles and reptiles have invaded some of the communities in the affected areas.

Speaking on the government’s efforts to curb the disaster, he said the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) has constructed two camps in Warri, while work is ongoing to open blocked drainages in the impacted communities.

“The government has also opened up distribution centres at various locations to take the relief materials from the Federal Government, corporate organisations and individuals to support the displaced persons,” he said.

“The people have started enrolling at the various camps and I must say that the challenge has been critical and it’s going to be more than that of 2012.

“As we speak, all the eight LGAs in Delta south, six LGAs in Delta north, and five LGAs in Delta central senatorial districts have been taken over by flood.

“Presently, we have both short and long-term solutions to this problem of yearly flooding; the current intervention to save lives and properties is one.

“The long-term solutions have to do with the dredging of the River Benue and the River Niger as well as building the needed dams to take away the large volume of the water that flows across the impacted states.

“So, we are appealing to the federal government, corporate organisations, and individuals to give their support to the impacted communities in the state.”

He assured residents that the agency is working with traditional rulers, political aides, and president-generals of the impacted communities, to provide relief and security to the victims.