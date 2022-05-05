1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Thu, May 5th, 2022

Delta Govt Officials Finally Surface In James Ibori’s £4.2m Recovered Loot Case, Judgment Fix For June

LAGOS MAY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State government has finally sent representatives to represent her interest  in the case involving the recovered James Ibori’s £4.2m  loot returned by the United Kingdom government sitting at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Urhobotoday has reported  earlier that Human Right lawyer, Barr. Malcolm Omirhobo has dragged the Federal Government to court demanding that the returned James Ibori’s £4.2m loot  by United Kingdom government  should be handed over  to Delta State government and not the Federal Government which the fund was paid to.

Omirhobo argued  in his submission  that  the returned looted fund should be returned to  the treasury of Delta State government hence the fund was looted by James Ibori while he was Governor of Delta State.

The Human Right lawyer said Delta State needs the money to take care of  a lot of infrastructural deficits in Delta State  cited  the repair and  rehabilitation  of the PTI Warri , Eku , Abraka ,  Agbor road and the completion of  the Ibusa and   Isoko Ughelli express road among others.

He stated that   at worst if the money is returned  and the government decide not to do anything with it,  it could share it amongst all Deltans upon verification and identification and be sure every Deltan will go home with nothing less than N250,000,00 each

The suit  has  been  held twice on February 9th, 2022 and March 22nd  2022  without Delta State government which was served notice not sending any representative.

Those following the  issue argued that the Delta State Government may not  have interest in the case that is why sending  its officials  to court .

Deltans however  heave a sigh of relief when the case came up  for hearing for  third time with Delta State government representatives present. During the hearing,  Delta State Government officials   did not file any court processes, neither did it  oppose the plaintiff .

Case has been  adjourned to 21th June, 2022 for  judgment.

