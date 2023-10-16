Delta Govt Hands Off From Prosecution Of Suspects Arrested In Gay Wedding

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has said that it will not be able to prosecute the suspects arrested for alleged gay marriage in the state, noting that the offense was against the federal government and not the state.

City & Crime reports that the state’s Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Omamuzo Erebe, disclosed this to newsmen while speaking on the issue in Asaba.

Recall that the police command on August 27, 2023, arrested about 200 suspects out of which 67 were on August 29, paraded over alleged homosexuality and same sex marriage in Warri.

Erebe told newsmen that the state government could not prosecute the suspects since the alleged offence was committed under the federal enactment and as such it was an issue for the Attorney General of the Federation to handle.

