Delta Govt Gets Approval To Restructure Lagos Liaison Office, Denies Alleged Sale Of Property

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta state Government said it has secured approval to restructure its Lagos Liaison office by the Lagos State Government.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, made the disclosure today in Asaba while addressing the press on an allegation that the Delta State had sold its liaison office in Lagos.

Aniagwu stated that the initial proposal was 21 for storey building but that the Lagos State Government approved 10, explaining that it was predicated on the fears surrounding the collapse of high rising structures in that state.

He said that the restructuring would be executed on a public private partnership (PPP) and that on completion, the building would have 60 flats, out of which 21 would be handed over to the state government as part of its equity.

The commission said that during this time, the civil servants in the liaison office would be relocated to a nearby property, and allocated part of the 21 flats of the state government.

Meanwhile, Delta State Government has debunked allegations that it had sold the Liaison Office in Lagos, saying it only engaged property developers to build luxury flats that would add more value to the state.

Speaking at a news conference in Asaba, the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu said the state government decided to rebuild the property with a view to adding more value to the government.

He said that the state government entered into a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement with property developers and managers to develop the site to a 10-storey 60 luxury flats that will earn the government further income.

According to him, the state government intended to build a 21-storey building on the site but the plan wasn’t approved by the Lagos State Government because of a series of building collapses.

Critics are painting pictures that are at variance with reality and they are now accusing us of selling off the Liaison Office in Lagos.

“That is far from the truth. Before 2018, we had assessed the state of our Liaison Office in Lagos and it was not in the best of shape so we decided that given the prime position in Ikoyi what is possible that will favour the state at the same time give us value.

“We carried out a feasibility study to bring in experts in construction and management to build a 21-storey building but unfortunately we could not get the approval of the Lagos State Government because of a series of building collapses in both the Island and the mainland.

“Eventually we got approval to construct a 10-storey building that will house as much as 60 luxury flats. We also reasoned that it will be proper to allow the developer to develop it with a reasonable stake of 21 flats.

“In the meantime while the construction is on, the civil servants at the Liaison Office have been moved to a rented apartment and they will return to occupy two or more flats upon completion.

“Apart from gaining more value for the property, we would also gain the expertise of the property developers and managers to manage the property,” he stated.

He slammed the APC Governorship candidate and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator OvieOmo-Agege for sponsoring lies and propaganda against the state government and commended journalists in the state for not joining in spreading the propaganda.

He urged Deltans not to fall for the antics of the Orogun-born Senator adding that a vote for him would spell doom for electoral democracy in the state.

“Omo-Agege and his APC followers alleged we have borrowed N850 billion, but the question is borrowed from where? At what time was that kind of money processed? At what point did EXCO and the State Assembly approve such loans?

“The APC keeps painting negative pictures that are at variance with reality with a view to hoodwinking the people into voting for their failed party.

“Our Governorship Candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori is clear about what he wants to do for the state through his M.O.R.E. Agenda and I am convinced that Deltans would heed our advice by voting for the people-centric candidate of the PDP,” Aniagwu stated.

Delta Bulletin