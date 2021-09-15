Delta Govt Fires Contractor For Failure To Deliver, Warns Clerics Against Demonizing Covid-19 Vaccine

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government yesterday withdrew a road contract from a contractor ( name withheld ) for failure to deliver the project which was awarded in 2018.

The road project which was meant to connect the Delta State Capital, Asaba to Oko-Anala, Oko- Amakom community in Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state, was withdrawn from the contractor on basis of non performance.

Speaking yesterday after a post exco briefing, Commissioner of Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu said the contractor has robbed the current administration of privilege to provide quality road network for the agrarian community.

” The project was approved on 2018 and mobilization funds were paid to the contractor who has not kept faith with the deadline date. We would balance the sheets to know if he would be paying the state government based on work yet to be done.

Though we are not blacklisting the contractor, we do not feel he has the capacity to deliver the project”.

While lamenting the lacklustre attitude of residents towards the Delta Variant of Covid-19, Aniagwu stressed on need to rejig sensitization due to the upsurge of a third wave in order to prevent a

He then warned Religious leaders against demonizing the Astraveneca Covid-19 vaccine, saying no religious leader should make suggestions that will undermine the need for people to safeguard themselves.

Hence, he urged residents in the state to help curtail the spread of the various to prevent the government from taking actions that may be considered to be stringent.

He disclosed that the state executive will bring up a final proposal of supplementary budget for 2021 in coming months.

He further mentioned the inclusion of phase 3 and 4 the erosion site in the ongoing construction of storm water drainage in Warri and its environs.

” It was discovered that some points in phase 3 and 4 has to be included during the construction of phase 1 and 2, for quality job” he asserted.

Daily Independent