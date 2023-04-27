Delta Govt Attracts $22bn Investment Through Special Economic Zones

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-At least, $22 billion worth of investments are being attracted to Delta state through its special economic zones, it was revealed on Wednesday.

At the presentation of an official licence by the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) to the Delta State governor and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa in Abuja on Wednesday, it was revealed that Delta Economic Zones would attract over $22 billion.

Established in November 1992, NEPZA is the premier regulatory body of all free trade zones in the country.

Managing Director of NEPZA, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, said the authority would replicate the volume of investments in Lagos economic zones in Delta.

He expressed delight that the administration of Ifeanyi Okowa has already provided a conducive environment for the investments to take off.

Adesugba said: “Everybody is talking about Lagos. In Lagos, there is $22 billion investment in free zones and we believe that we can replicate what is happening in Lagos in other states. Delta State stands to gain and is well-positioned.

“All it needs is that leadership, the vision which you have shown and we are praying that whoever is taking over from you will key into this and make sure that actualize this. NEPZA is willing and capable of giving you all the necessary support. With the support of government and understanding the need to cultivate the private sector to be in the lead of this.”

