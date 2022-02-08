Delta Govt Approves 1, 500 Recruitment Slots For Teachers

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government has yesterday approved recruitment job slots for 1, 500 teachers across government owned schools in the state.

Speaking yesterday in Asaba after an Exco meeting, Commissioner of Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu stated that the recruitment had become necessary due to the establishment of more schools across the state.

He noted that the employment would be based on merits saying that the employment would be without political influence.

According to Aniagwu, “The employment would be on a specialized Computer Based Test ( CBT)”.

He further disclosed that the state governments approved the construction of internal roads across the state.

He stated that this would ensure balance in development while providing conducive environment for investors.

“The construction of internal roads is to improve the Urban/ Rural Initiative. We believe construction of roads would also increase economic development in our rural areas”.

Daily Independent