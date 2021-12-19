Delta Govt Accused Of Shutting Down Five Covid-19 Isolation Centres, Diversion Of Fund

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has allegedly diverted COVID-19 funds as five isolation centres in the state is currently shut down since the second phase of the pandemic.

Findings also revealed that the isolation centre at Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, is currently charging over N100,000 for COVID-19 treatment.

“It was free treatment before, but now at the FMC, the COVID-19 treatment is N100,000 per person,” a source at the centre disclosed.

The Federal Government had last week disbursed about N1 billion COVID-19 fund to states, including Delta State to combat the recent Omicron virus.

Officials of the Federal Government had also cautioned state governments against mismanaging COVID-19 fund disbursed to them.

Speaking to The PUNCH, a human rights activist, Victor Ojei, called on the Delta State Government to urgently open the isolation centres and commence treatment in the state.

He said, “As I speak to you now, all the six isolation centres in the state is currently shut down, no treatment and others.

“The COVID-19 funds was disbursed to Delta and it should be utilised appropriately. Many cases have been recorded in Delta, but no treatment.

“We hope health workers hazard allowances are been paid as and when due by the state government because funds were made available to cater for it.”

Efforts made to reach the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, failed as calls and text messages sent to his telephone were not responded to.

When our correspondent visited his office three times to comment on the issue, he declined.

He said, “I have too many problems of COVID-19 in my head now, I can’t talk to you.”

PUNCH.