Delta Govership Tribunal Gives Deadline, Warns Respondents Over Delay

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba, the Delta state capital, has ordered respondents to file and serve the petitioner with their applications latest today June 5, 2023.

Head of the tribunal, Justice C. H Ahuchaogu directed when he commenced hearing of the petition of the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Barr. Kenneth Gbagi.

“I have listened to all the parties. The substantial part of the pre-hearing has been conducted except the pending motions. I therefore adjourn the case to June 13 for the continuation of the petition” Ahuchaogu stated.

Gbagi had filed a 79-page petition against Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his party, Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege and All Progressive Party, (APC), Labour Party, (LP), candidate, Ken Pela and All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA), candidate, Chief Great Ogboru and their deputies.

Gbagi, former Minister of State for Education and Chairman, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, (LACN), argued for the disqualifications of all of them, alleging that they were not qualified to contest the March 18, 2023, poll.

Addressing journalists shortly after the adjournment, the led counsel to the petitioner, Mr Magaji Mato Ibrahim (SAN) said the substantial part of the Pre-hearing has been conducted.

“The pre-trial section had commenced and all parties have responded. What is left are the motions that are pending which will be taken in the next adjustment day”.

“All processes for filling, exchange will be done on that day. So, nothing will stop the hearing of the applications, those that are pending and other will be filed.

Leadership