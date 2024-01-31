Delta Gov’s CPS Ahon Pays WAEC Enrolment Fees Of Indigent Students Of Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 31ST (URHOBOTIDAY)-The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Sir Festus Ahon, has paid West African Examination Council (WAEC) enrolment fees of indigent students of Erhavwen Secondary School, Ekrerhavwen-Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Sir Ahon, who visited the school on Tuesday to effect the payment, said the gesture was in line with Governor Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda for all Deltans.

According to him, “we are here to assist indigent students of this school to pay for their WAEC enrolment fees in line with the MORE Agenda of Governor Oborevwori for all Deltans,” adding that education remained key to the development of any community.

“We are here to support them to make sure that none of them is left behind in their educational pursuit.

“Education is key to the development of any community and once our children are educated, they will be able to contribute their quota to the development of the community in the future”.

He appealed to the principal and staff to dedicate their time to teach and guide the students to be of good conduct and avoid social vices that may hinder their education and goals in life.

Responding, the School Principal, Mrs. Patience Ekakitie, commended the Governor’s spokesman for his kind gesture, adding that the students would justify the gesture by doing well in their exams.

Also speaking, a teacher in the school and trustee of the Ekrerhavwen-Agbarho community, Mr. Sunday Damatie, lauded Sir Ahon for his humanitarian works in the community and appealed to the Governor’s spokesman to use his good offices to get the state government to fence the school to avoid encroachment on the land.

“As an illustrious son of Ekrerhavwen community, we appreciate your kind gesture of humanitarian service in this community and beyond; and it is our prayer that God will continue to elevate you to render more services to mankind,” Damatie said.

