Delta Governor-Elect Oborevwori Dedicates Victory To God

LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor-Elect and Speaker of Delta State House of Delta State House of Assemble, Rt. Hon.( Elder) Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori has dedicated his victory as the Governor –elect of Delta State to God.

INEC declared Oborevwori who polled 360,234 to defeat the Deputy Senate President and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Ovie Omo-Agege who polled 360,234 votes the winner of Delta State Governorship election.

While dedicating his victory in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com said he is dedicating the victory to the Almighty God because power belongs to God, adding the Holy Bible declares that “He removes kings and raises up kings”

“ First, I would like to dedicate this victory to the Almighty God because power, as we know, belongs to God. The Holy Bible declares that “He removes kings and raises up kings” (Daniel 2:21). Indeed, “it is not of him who wills, nor of him who runs, but of God who shows mercy” (Romans 9:16),” he stated.

The Delta State Speaker stated that words are not enough to describe his joy and gratitude at being massively elected by the people of Delta State to serve as their Governor in the next four years, stressing that he is deeply humbled.

According to him, “ This victory is a remarkable mandate for my party because it affirms that you believe and understand that the right foundations have been laid by the current administration to build a Stronger and more prosperous Delta State. I celebrate His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his groundbreaking strides in human capital development, infrastructural renewal, and peacebuilding. Mine is a mandate for consolidation and growth, for investment and economic reform, and for making the youth the centrepiece of our policies and programmes.

“I have learned many things in the last six and a half years as Speaker of the State House of Assembly. One of them is that I have learned the importance of setting the priorities of government, communicating the goals and outcomes of policies and programmes, and pursuing them with relentless zeal. I certainly believe that my rich experiences in the Executive and Legislative arms of government put me in good stead to provide good governance to our people. My goal remains to make life richer, better, and more fulfilling for all.

“ I congratulate those who have been elected to the State House of Assembly. Irrespective of your political affiliation. I look forward to partnering with you to Advance Delta State to the next level of growth and development.

“ Let me also appreciate my opponents in the election for a very robust campaign and hard-fought electoral battle. I think I speak the minds of many Nigerians when I say that this electioneering process has been the most tasking, demanding, and draining so far in the current democratic dispensation. But it was worth it all. Candidates now know that they must be creative, resourceful, and credible to win the confidence and support of the electorate. With the election over, I look forward to whatever ideas and advice my former opponents may have in helping to move our State forward.

“Finally, to all of you Deltans, I celebrate you as the heroes of this campaign. I invite you to join me to work together for the greater good of the State that we all love and want to see become the standard of excellence. I believe our differences are nothing compared to what we can achieve together. “