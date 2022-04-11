Delta Gov: Urhobo Leaders Release Criteria, Schedules For Selection Of Best Candidates

Share This





















BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT:

OJA R’URHOBO 2023

(URHOBO Y’OTERI)

THE BEST DELTA STATE GOVERNORSHIP CADIDATE FOR 2023

The OjaR’Urhobo 2023 is a strategic group of Urhobos comprising Urhobo traditional leaders, the Urhobo Progress Union and a conglomeration of Urhobo associations and intelligentsia with the objective of ensuring that an Urhobo of Delta Central becomes the Governor of Delta State in 2023.

We thank all sons and daughters of Urhobo for their acceptance of our call for the unity and indivisibility of Delta Central towards producing a Governor come 2023. We also congratulate our Sons who have picked the Governorship forms for the PDP.

As stated in our maiden publication, that only one person will emerge as Governor at the end of the day. Our appeal to all aspirants to put Urhobo and Delta interest above personal ambition and should be willing to accept the choice of Urhobo sole candidates across the political parties still stands.

In this regard, we once again remind the aspirants about the set of criteria for the selection of the best candidate to represent Urhobo which are as follows: Shall have global & national reach that will be beneficial to Delta State Offer the best development agenda/manifesto for Delta State Possess commensurate knowledge relevant to the job at hand and comparable to past Governors from other parts of Delta State includingneighbouring States Proven administrative cum political experience, competence/track record across a wide spectrum Impeccable character and integrity Combine Pan-Delta Disposition and Urhobo patriotism

Following verifiable evidence of candidates who have picked forms for the PDP, we hereby announce the schedule for the screening and evaluation process to narrow down to the best candidate to represent Urhobo in the PDP. This process will also apply to the APC once the candidates are known. The processes are as follows:

Know Your Candidate (KYC): A public call for information on the candidate based on their CV,profile and antecedents. Pls send your information about the Candidates to: candidate@ojarurhobo.org.ng Public Virtual Debate: A webinar scheduled for Sunday April 17th, 2022 by 6pm via Zoom to be livestreamed on FB, Youtube and Twitter. An independent panel shall moderate the Webinar and engage the aspirants. Public Opinion Poll: An independent Opinion Poll to be conducted on the candidates commencing from Monday April 18th, 2022 till Sunday April 24th, 2022. The details shall be made public shortly.

Debate Focus& Panelist

The key focus of the debate will be centered on the following areas:

Education & Technology Security & Governance Agriculture & Healthcare Infrastructure development Economic Development Entrepreneurship & Innovation Youth Development

The panelist for the debate are respected leaders who will be moderating the session and asking the questions to the candidates. They include the following:

Charles Apoki – Medical Doctor, Clergyman, Author, School Proprietor, Farmer and globally acclaimed mentor Cecilia Ibru – Chancellor, Michael & Cecilia Ibru University Irene Akpofure – Global Human Resources/Recruitment Consultant Peter Igho – Veteran Broadcaster, Producer, Entrepreneur Abraham Ogbodo – Former Editor of the Guardian Newspaper, Entrepreneur

The panelists were chosen and verified through an independent process which also included an opinion poll.

We encourage all the aspirants to use this process to sell their manifestoes to the delegates of the PDP and indeed all Deltans.

Thank You

Urhobo Leaders of Thought

(Dr.) Chief. O. C. Majoroh Chief Francis Ifie OlorogunEdorehAgbah Cecilia Ibru Emmanuel E.Okotete Abraham Ogbodo Olorogun Miranda Mosheshe Hope Eghagha Sunny Awefeada Ovie Oghenekaro Olorogun Fidelis Odia Charles Apoki Bruno Sobotie Irene Akpofure Joshua Oweibo FCA AkpojotorOkiti Peter Omoko Marcus Ekure Prince Randolph Erumagborie Charles Money ‘Vwede J. Obahor Blessing Dan-Egua John Uwa

Dr. Benson Uwher