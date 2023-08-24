Delta Gov Underscores Pressing Need For Completion Of Dilapidated East-West Road

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has emphasised the vital significance of the East-West road to the economic advancement of the oil-rich Niger Delta Region. The governor underscored the pressing need for the completion of this critical infrastructure when the Senate Adhoc Committee, which is presently probing the longstanding issues hindering the project’s fruition visited him.

The Adhoc Committee Led by Senator Abdul Ningi, mission is to delve into the road’s incomplete state despite extensive allocation of resources.

Governor Oborevwori articulated the dire state of the East-West road, elucidating its connection between the South-South, South-East, and Western regions of Nigeria. Despite repeated endeavors to bring the project to fruition, the road remains in disrepair and unfinished, hampering both regional and national development efforts.

Oborevwori stressed that the Niger Delta, as a paramount contributor to the country’s wealth, merits enhanced attention and resources. “The East- West road is very strategic to all of us in this region. With what we have contributed to the nation in the past and with the region contributing the highest wealth to the nation today it is proper that attention is paid to this region,” he emphasised.

Acknowledging the credibility of the Senate Adhoc Committee, the governor expressed optimism about their endeavors. “At times when they set up adhoc committees, it looks like a jamboree but when I went through the names on the team and seeing the name of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, I became a bit relaxed,” he remarked.

Furthermore, Governor Oborevwori commended the National Assembly’s foresight in appointing individuals of impeccable integrity and expertise to address this pivotal concern. He requested the committee to expedite its investigative and inspection processes, urging that work commence on the road at the onset of the upcoming dry season.

Senator Abdul Ningi, the committee’s chair, apprised Governor Oborevwori of their fact-finding mission aimed at unraveling the persistent delays in completing the East-West road. Despite substantial allocations and disbursements for the road’s construction in successive administrations, the project has languished unfinished.

Ningi stressed the East-West road’s crucial role in connecting the South South geopolitical zone, underscoring its strategic significance to the region’s economic stability. “That road shouldn’t be in that condition. We believe that there is a missing link and it is our view that this committee will be able to identify the missing link so that the road would be fixed,” Ningi declared.

Daily Independent

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email:labakevwe@yahoo.com