Delta Gov. Releases List Of Seven More Commissioner Nominees

Share This























LAGOS JULY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has released another list containing names of persons to be appointed into the State Executive Council as Commissioner.

Governor Okowa on Tuesday released the Commissioners’ list, containing the names of seven (7) persons.

The Commissioners’ list contains the names of Prof Patrick Mobughare, Chika Ossai, Basil Ganagana Emmanuel, Dr. Mordi Ononye, Ovie Oghwore, Bridget Anyafulu and Solomon Golley.