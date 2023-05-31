Delta Gov Oborevwori Extends Warm Welcome To Nigeria Music Star, Davido In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-As part of his efforts to connect with the youth and promote the arts in Delta State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori extended a warm welcome to Nigerian music sensation, Davido.

Meeting between duo the took place on Tuesday at the governor’s office in the state capital, Asaba.

Governor Oborevwori, who was recently sworn in alongside his deputy, Monday Onyeme, recognizes the immense influence that artists like Davido have on the younger generation.

By hosting the renowned musician, the governor aimed to strengthen the bond between the government and the entertainment industry, fostering a supportive environment for the arts.

During the meeting, Governor Oborevwori expressed his commitment to promoting talent and creativity in Delta State.

He emphasized the need for collaboration between the government and artists to harness the potential of the entertainment industry, which plays a significant role in the state’s cultural and economic growth.

Davido, known for his chart-topping hits and energetic performances, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and pledged his support to the governor’s vision.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties expressing optimism about the future of Delta State’s entertainment sector.

The governor’s gesture highlights his inclusive approach and recognition of the power of art and culture in uniting communities and driving socioeconomic development.

By bridging the gap between governance and the entertainment industry, Governor Oborevwori sets a precedent for other states to embrace and nurture creative talent.

