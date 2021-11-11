Delta Gov: Fred Majemite Unveils Five- Point Agenda To DC-23

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State governorship aspirant in the 2023 general election, Chief Fred Majemite, yesterday, appeared before the apex political pressure group in Urhobo land, Delta Central 2023 (DC-23), to unveil his working document, if elected.

In the document he unveiled at the Sapele Athletic Club, Sapele, the lawyer and political leader in Delta displayed his understanding of the workings of governance via his five-point agenda for the continuation of the state’s transformation.

The two-time commissioner identified the state’s developmental challenges and noted that his five-point agenda tagged ‘CARES’ would boost industrialisation, revenue generation, massive youth education/empowerment and security.

Majemite further noted that physical security, food security and social security of the people had been taken care of in the document.

The 13-man committee set up by DC-23 lobby group is to prune down the number of aspirants jostling for the governorship seat from the Delta Central.

Also, Majemite condoled with the people of Isoko over the loss of Joseph Ogeh, an architect, who died in his 50s on Sunday.

Ogeh, who represented Isoko on the board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Commission (DESOPADEC) before his appointment as commissioner for housing, was until his demise a senatorial aspirant the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Delta South.

Majemite described Ogeh’s demise as a big loss to Isoko land and Delta in general.

With Nyerhovwo Tonukari as Chairman and Prof. Sunny Awhefeada as Secretary, the 13-man committee was given the mandate to examine all the aspirants from the district with a view to pruning them down to five at the first instance and reducing that to three before finally picking one for the PDP primary election in the state. Areas to evaluate the aspirants include medical fitness, financial capability, suitability, capability and acceptability by the generality of Deltans.

The parley with Delta stakeholders had in attendance nine governorship aspirants.

Guardian